The Prescott is a single-story, 1953 approximate square foot, 4 bedroom and a study, 2.5-bathroom, 2 car garage home. Designed with you and your family in mind, this layout features an open layout with a living room and dining space that leads to an open kitchen. The spacious Bedroom 1 suite is located off the family room and features a relaxing spa-like bathroom with a double vanity and spacious walk-in closet with plenty of room for storage. Youll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home. Available features listed on select homes only. With D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait. (Prices, plans, dimensions, specifications, features, incentives, and availability are subject to change without notice obligation)