708 W 26th Street is a timeless treasure that exudes the elegance of yesteryears. This traditional home, boasting old world charm, invites you to experience a piece of history while providing endless possibilities to renovate to your hearts desire. Built in 1935, this residence offers both space and functionality for today's lifestyle, all while preserving the allure of its historic roots. The centerpiece of the living space is a captivating wood-burning fireplace, a cozy gathering spot where stories are shared and memories are made. You'll find charming historical-inspired touches throughout, from the original hard wood floors to the front porch. These details pay homage to the craftsmanship and elegance of its time period, adding a touch of nostalgia to the overall ambiance. 708 W 26th Street is not just a house; it's a living piece of Bryan's past, an invitation to cherish the legacy of days gone by. If you're seeking a home that combines the charm of history with an opportunity to restore to your liking to include the conveniences of today, look no further.