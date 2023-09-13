This incredible 4032sf custom home is tucked away from the road behind an electronic gate and stone entrance on 22.13acres. The finishes throughout were thoughtfully designed and no detail was left out. The overall layout has three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, formal dining, butler's pantry, study, second living room, and movie room. The first impression through the front door is breathtaking with a view of the stunning open living room with a 18.5' wood wrapped ceiling, handscraped oilrubbed floors, built-in entertainment center, and large windows allow for amazing natural light. The massive primary suite is its own wing of the home and offers a walkthrough laundry room with ample top & bottom cabinet storage, separate vanities with vessel sinks & floor-to-ceiling cabinets, vanity area, extra long tub with pergola, walkthrough shower, and two walk-in closets with built-in dressers. Other features include a hidden safe room, mudroom area, storm cellar, pizza oven, outdoor kitchen, porte cochere, and the space above the 2 car garage can be finished out. The property also has two barns— one on a concrete slab with electric & water, with an insulated office/tack room and awning for parking a trailer, and the second barn is completely spray foam insulated with electric. The property offers versatility for use and is crossed fenced. Fiber optic internet on site! 30 minutes from College Station, 1 hour outside of Houston, and 2 hours from Austin. Light restrictions in place. Ag exempt.