This incredible 4032sf custom home is tucked away from the road behind an electronic gate & stone entrance on 11.09 ag exempt acres. The overall layout has three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, formal dining, butler's pantry, study, second living room, and movie room. The first impression through the front door is breathtaking with a view of the stunning open living room with a 18.5' wood wrapped ceiling, handscraped oilrubbed floors, built-in entertainment center, and the large windows allowing for amazing natural light. The massive primary suite is its own wing of the home and offers a walkthrough laundry room with ample top & bottom cabinet storage, separate vanities with vessel sinks & floor-to-ceiling cabinets, vanity area, extra long tub with pergola and plantation shutters, walkthrough shower, and two walk-in closets both with built-in dressers. Other custom features include a hidden safe room, storm cellar, pizza oven, outdoor kitchen, porte cochere, and the space above the 2 car garage can be finished out. The property also has a shop on concrete slab with electric & water, that also has an insulated office/tack room/bunk room/etc and awning for parking a trailer. Stay connected with the world with fiber optic internet on site! Situated 30 minutes from College Station, 1 hour outside of Houston, and 2 hours from Austin. Light restrictions in place.