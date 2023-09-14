**ONE BEDROOM AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE LEASE** One bedroom (with a shared bathroom) is available for lease in this beautiful home, located in the desirable Edelweiss Subdivision in South College Station. The home is well-maintained and clean with an open floor plan and large covered porch on the back of the home. The bedroom is unfurnished, but the rest of the home is comfortably furnished. There are currently 2 other tenants leasing the home. The home is located across from a green space, providing a peaceful and serene environment. Conveniently located just 14 minutes away from Texas A&M University. All utility costs are split between tenants. Laundry machines are provided in-house.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $600
