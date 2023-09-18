Welcome to privacy! Imagine living in a home with unique charm, situated in a quiet country setting on 3.4 acres in the Enchanted Oaks subdivision. This 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home is ready for you to update and give it some TLC, making it your own country living dream! This home offers extra structures on the land that have many functions depending on your needs. Long driveway setting you back from the road, and many mature trees. Enjoy peace and serenity while being conveniently located close to all that Bryan College Station has to offer. With this amazing opportunity, and unlimited potential, you can make this home exactly what you’ve been dreaming about.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $370,000
