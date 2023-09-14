This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Emerald Forest, is available for move-in September 1st. Great neighborhood community with a pool, tennis courts, walking trails, parks, and security patrol. This home features a large kitchen and dinning area complete with large windows providing plenty of natural light. The kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and an eating bar. Enjoy the large master suite complete with a double-sink vanity and his and hers walk-in closets. Step out onto the back porch to a yard that is fully privacy fenced and sprinkled with large shade trees to offer protection from the sun. Refrigerator provided, Washer and dryer connections only.