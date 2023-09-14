AVAILABLE NOW! Contemporary style! Sleek lines! You'll fall in love with this townhome in Barron Crossing! This 3-bedroom and 2.5 bath floor plan features an expansive living room and open-concept downstairs. With three bedrooms upstairs, the first floor is a luxurious space for entertaining, family gatherings, or an oasis all to yourself. The beautiful granite countertop stretches around the whole kitchen, giving you ample workspace and storage. Large center island in kitchen. Half-bath downstairs. Upstairs, the primary bedroom is spacious and features a roomy bath with dual vanities and large walk-in shower! Refrigerator, washing machine, and dryer included with rent. Two-car attached garage. Gain extra privacy because this one is an end unit! The Barron Crossing community features walking trails and a fun park. Great rental property! Call for your tour today! Sorry, no pets permitted at this property.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $2,000
