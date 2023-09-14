Do not miss out on this beautifully renovated 3 bed/3 bath townhome located in the Waterwood Townhome complex! This townhome features brand new granite countertops, new appliances, fresh paint, and carpet only on the stairs. Downstairs you will find a spacious living room that opens into the kitchen and dining room. There is one bedroom located downstairs with a large closet and bathroom. Upstairs you will find 2 additional bedrooms with private bathrooms and generously sized closets. This townhome community also includes a pool, hot tub, and basketball court. Located on the Texas A&M bus route and right across the street from Beachy Central Park. Do not miss out on your chance to come take a look at this amazing townhome today!!