AVAILABLE NOW! Cozy and beautifully updated single family home 3/1.5 in a central location. Fresh paint, beautiful new quartz counter tops and stylish faucets in the kitchen and bathrooms. All new energy efficient lightings and new blinds through out the house, ceiling fans in living room and all bedrooms. New tub/ shower surround, all new plumbing fixtures. Spacious mirrored medicine cabinets in addition to the linen cabinets in both bathrooms provide plenty of storage. Utility room is right outside the door to the kitchen. large backyard provide a quite space to relax. Close to shopping, dinning and health care facilities. Community park is very close by.