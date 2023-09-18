OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 9/17 FROM 1 PM TO 4 PM. Step into this custom-built Boho style home in the coveted Miramont subdivision. You’ll be welcomed into the home with a barreled brick ceiling accompanied by custom tile work in the entryway. Immediately to your right you’ll find two spacious bedrooms with a shared secondary bath. To the left you will see the ½ bath featuring another brick ceiling. The open concept kitchen, living, and dining room are extremely spacious providing plenty of room for entertaining guests. The kitchen is anchored with two oversized island light fixtures, stainless appliances, gas range, expansive kitchen island, walk-in pantry, and a hidden coffee bar. The owner’s retreat is tucked towards the back corner of the home and is accented with bedside lamps and a stained tongue and grove ceiling. The on-suite leaves little to desire with dual vanities, knee space, spacious dual head walk-in shower, and plenty of space in your walk-in closet. The well-appointed outdoor living space is equipped with an outdoor kitchen and separate dining space. Don’t forget to check out the garage with an extra bonus space for storage or a workshop, approximate dimensions of 16’9” X 7’2.”