Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath house has an open floor plan with tons of windows flooding the rooms with natural light. The house comes with stainless appliances, granite counters, full blinds are included, a full landscaping pack and so much more. EVERY lot on Lili cove features a green belt behind the home in the newest hidden private enclave of homes in Pleasant Hill. This street has one entrance and is comprised of two cul-de-sacs which mean no through traffic!! Ask about our incentives! The finished pictures are of the same floor plan.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $308,200
Related to this story
Most Popular
Be the first to live in this and move into this one September 1st! Welcome to your dream home in Bryan, TX! This stunning 2014 square foot hou…
Location, elegance, function and quality define this stately new residence situated one block from the Texas A&M Campus. Located in one of…
Beautiful custom home located on a lightly wooded 3 quarter of an acre lot on the 9th fairway of the Pebble Creek Golf Course offering stunnin…
708 W 26th Street is a timeless treasure that exudes the elegance of yesteryears. This traditional home, boasting old world charm, invites you…
New to BCS or current resident, we have the home of your dreams with gorgeous views of the Pebble Creek Golf Course. This 5 bedroom, 4/1/2 bat…