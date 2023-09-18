$7,500 available for closing costs! Our Sable floor plan is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that backs up to a dedicated greenbelt with open sightlines between kitchen, living, and dining. The primary bedroom features a walk-in shower and a walk-in closet. The covered patio opens to a fenced backyard with a sprinkler system and full sod. Tons of upgrades and features like blinds on all the windows, recessed lighting, zoned HVAC system, and more. The finished pictures are of a similar model.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $288,610
Related to this story
Most Popular
Be the first to live in this and move into this one September 1st! Welcome to your dream home in Bryan, TX! This stunning 2014 square foot hou…
Location, elegance, function and quality define this stately new residence situated one block from the Texas A&M Campus. Located in one of…
Beautiful custom home located on a lightly wooded 3 quarter of an acre lot on the 9th fairway of the Pebble Creek Golf Course offering stunnin…
708 W 26th Street is a timeless treasure that exudes the elegance of yesteryears. This traditional home, boasting old world charm, invites you…
New to BCS or current resident, we have the home of your dreams with gorgeous views of the Pebble Creek Golf Course. This 5 bedroom, 4/1/2 bat…