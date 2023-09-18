Must see! Unique 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, and 2 car garage in Briarcrest Estates subdivision on the cul-de-sac with a large lot of 0.69 acres, large trees, and access to HWY 6 and multiple shopping centers surrounding the area. The home has an extra room that can be used for an office or dining room, spacious living room with a fireplace facing to GOLF COURSE. Two bedrooms and a bath are on the first floor and spacious master bed with master bath are on the second floor and has a large balcony. Features: Roof, carpet in all the bedrooms, and vinyl flooring in the entrance and utility room and kitchen area and master bathroom in 2021. A new electric range in 8/2023. A large back yard is facing to the golf course. The buyer needs to confirm with the school information.