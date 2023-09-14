Located only two blocks from the convenience and amenities for Downtown Bryan, this historic home is for lease as a residence or office space. Built in 1935, this home brims with personality and is anything but cookie cutter. As you approach the recently repainted Victorian Exterior you are greeted by the sweeping front porch and angled entry front door. The entry hall with staircase to second floor leads you to the main rooms of the house. The kitchen, dining, living area, and two bedroom plus two baths are located on the primary floor. Off the kitchen is the laundry room with washer and dryer. Enjoy the gorgeous old hardwood floors, historic millwork, high ceiling, and charm at every corner. The wonderful oversized windows make each room bathed in natural light. The second floor boasts a second living space that can double as a study, plus one bedroom, one bath and a huge closet. Come today and make downtown Bryan your new home!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,250
