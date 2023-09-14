AVAILABLE NOW!11 A must see this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home located in the Edgewater community. Featuring an open living, granite countertops, ceiling fans, an island, pantry, bonus room and a lot of natural light. The home is conveniently located near Texas A&M Health Science Center, Relis campus, restaurants, shopping and much more.
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $2,000
