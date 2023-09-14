Absolute charm and nestled on one of the finest streets in the Bryan Historic District! Don't miss this 32nd Street bungalow with Southern Living worthy curb appeal. Floor-plan comprised of 3 bedroom and 2 baths. Original hardwood floors and woodwork throughout the home. Bathrooms and kitchens recently updated. Living room boasts a darling gas fireplace with original bookcase surround. New windows roof and HVAC system will help keep utility costs low! Large storage shed/workshop located behind residence. Get your piece of historic Bryan live in the heart of a thriving neighborhood. House can remain furnished or can be vacated as tenant wishes!
3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $1,975
