Available for 09/25/23 move-in! This new, 3 BR, 2 BA home is a must see! Open concept floor plan with spacious rooms, walk-in closets in every bedroom, and natural light throughout. Kitchen features granite counter tops, island, white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Covered patio, and large fenced backyard great for entertaining. This newer Pleasant Hill subdivision is close to Lake Bryan, Texas A&M's Rellis Campus, historic downtown Bryan, and a short jump to the heart of BCS! All appliances included, owner pays for pest control. Schedule your showing today! ***If applications are not received within 72 hours after the security deposit is paid, security deposit will be forfeited. Any applicants that are not approved will receive a 100% refund on the deposit***