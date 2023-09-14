Available now. LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION 1503 Hollowhill is a popular location one block to Blinn College, TAMU shuttle, and is 1/2 mile to St. Joseph’s Hospital. This location has been appealing to those connected with the college and/or the hospital. This beautiful home offers 3 bedrooms each with a private bath. Two of the bedrooms are upstairs with an additional bedroom and bath on the ground floor. The kitchen features granite countertops, a breakfast area, and all major appliances, Washer and Dryer are also provided. This home has a fenced backyard with a small patio. Owner provides yard care. Just minutes away from shopping, restaurants, schools, and healthcare, this location can't be beat. No smoking and no pets.