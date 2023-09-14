Available 9/22/23!! This cute 2-bed 1-bath duplex located in College Station. Located right off of Southwest Pkwy close to dining, shopping and parks! Duplex has plank vinyl flooring throughout the unit, updated interior paint, spacious kitchen area and a fenced backyard with a patio! Call to schedule a showing today! ***If applications are not received 72 hours after the security deposit is paid, security deposit will be forfeited. Any applicants that are not approved will receive a 100% refund on the deposit***