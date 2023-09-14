Updated 2 bedroom/2 bathroom duplex with granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, tile floors throughout all common living areas, carpeted floors in the bedrooms, raised ceiling in the living room, open patio with large privacy fenced backyard, room for full-sized washer and dryer. Call for other units that are the same.
2 Bedroom Home in College Station - $1,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Location, elegance, function and quality define this stately new residence situated one block from the Texas A&M Campus. Located in one of…
Beautiful custom home located on a lightly wooded 3 quarter of an acre lot on the 9th fairway of the Pebble Creek Golf Course offering stunnin…
Introducing 502 Kerry Street, a rare piece of Texas A&M history and the City of College Station Historic Home #2! This craftsman bungalow …
Welcome to 737 S. Rosemary, nestled on 1.73 acres in desirable Beverly Estates. As you enter this beautifully maintained home, the welcoming a…
New to BCS or current resident, we have the home of your dreams with gorgeous views of the Pebble Creek Golf Course. This 5 bedroom, 4/1/2 bat…