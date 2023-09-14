AVAILABLE FOR AN IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! Recently updated with a freshly painted front door and interior, brand new windows throughout the home, a new hot water heater and central air. 206 Lynn offers a great home at an affordable price. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath fourplex is conveniently located close to both Bryan and College Station and is right down the road from Texas A&M University. Schedule your viewing today! A 3D immersive visual tour of this home created by Matterport is available online. Ask your agent for a link to tour online. All leases participate in the Latchel Resident Benefit package. The additional fee for this package is $20 per month.