Ready for IMMEDIATE move-in!!! Welcome to this gorgeous two bedroom and two bath, fully furnished home located near Downtown Bryan. Walk through the front door to a large living area great for relaxing with family and friends. This full remodeled kitchen offers a large island with marble counter tops, plenty of storage and counter space, and is equipped with stainless steel appliances. The lovely dining area brightened by a beautiful chandelier separates the kitchen and a quaint seating area great for entertaining. Enjoy a cool afternoon or evening sitting outside underneath the covered back patio and well maintained backyard. This home is close to parks, restaurants, shopping and much more. It is move in ready and one you don't want to miss out on!