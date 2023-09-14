This is a lovely light and bright 1 bedroom condo with a 1 car garage. There is a spacious living area and fireplace perfecting for entertaining guests! A serene atmosphere with mature shade trees throughout the property and there is a creek running through. Minutes from downtown Bryan and Texas A&M University. Don't miss out on this great find, APPLY TODAY MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON
1 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $950
Related to this story
Most Popular
Location, elegance, function and quality define this stately new residence situated one block from the Texas A&M Campus. Located in one of…
Beautiful custom home located on a lightly wooded 3 quarter of an acre lot on the 9th fairway of the Pebble Creek Golf Course offering stunnin…
Introducing 502 Kerry Street, a rare piece of Texas A&M history and the City of College Station Historic Home #2! This craftsman bungalow …
Welcome to 737 S. Rosemary, nestled on 1.73 acres in desirable Beverly Estates. As you enter this beautifully maintained home, the welcoming a…
New to BCS or current resident, we have the home of your dreams with gorgeous views of the Pebble Creek Golf Course. This 5 bedroom, 4/1/2 bat…