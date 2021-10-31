 Skip to main content
One killed in Brazos County wreck
One person was killed Sunday morning in a vehicle accident on F.M. 1179 in eastern Brazos County.

Few details were released, but the accident happened at Merka Road and appeared to involve a single sport utility vehicle. 

Officials said the person was pronounced deceased at the scene. It was unclear Sunday afternoon if there were any other injuries.

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was involved in a separate accident at Boonville Road and F.M. 1179 in Bryan while responding to the initial accident.

