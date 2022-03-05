 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One dead in Saturday morning shooting in Bryan
A person died from an apparent gunshot wound early Saturday near the 5800 block of East State Highway 21.

Patrol officers heard multiple gunshots just before 2 a.m., according to a post on the Bryan Police Department's Twitter feed.

Officers located one person near Marino Road and Highway 21 with an apparent gunshot wound. They attempted life-saving measures on the subject but the  person ultimately was pronounced deceased.

Police said this did not appear to be a random shooting and the assailant was not apprehended by Saturday afternoon.

The area around the shooting was reopened to traffic around 7 a.m.

An investigation continues.

