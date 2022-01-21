Omicron surge is undermining care for other health problems

If not for the surge, Bawden said, he would have gotten a scan much earlier at a doctor’s office.

“It's always so easy to Monday morning quarterback the ER, but everyone was really nice — even the other patients,” Bawden said. “I think it's important for folks to realize that nobody’s the villain.”

Craig Cooper, a Genesis spokesman, declined to comment on any individual cases. But he said in an email: "We are not exempt from the challenges medical centers across the United States are experiencing because of significant impact from COVID. We urge individuals to get vaccinated.”

Strukhoff, who is a researcher for tech startups, said he arrived at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb for what he suspected was internal bleeding.

He was diagnosed and given a bed in the emergency room. He waited there for six hours, feeling dizzy, before he was wheeled to his own room through hallways where people lay on stretchers.

“I was in no distress at that point," Strukhoff said. “I was worried about clogging up the works in the emergency room and taking up a spot for other people.”