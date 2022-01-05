Omicron’s swift emergence tests Texas public schools as a new semester begins

Meanwhile, some smaller districts like those in Weslaco, in the Rio Grande Valley, and Lancaster, near Dallas, extended their winter break through the end of this week because of the rise in COVID-19 cases. Lancaster school district leaders said they will reassess this Friday whether to open in person next week.

Not everyone is facing issues as they return to school.

In McAllen, a spokesperson for the school district said they have not experienced staff shortages yet and recalled how they were able to rely on the substitute teacher pool without issue in the fall. They shared a four-stage COVID-19 action plan that was adopted last year and guides their response process today. But the district did not provide details as to what would trigger a move from one stage to another.