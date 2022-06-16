Oklahoma head coach shares history with A&M's Buzz Williams

OU's Johnson remembers A&M's Williams. OMAHA, Neb. — Oklahoma baseball head coach Skip Johnson said he loves ballparks as cavernous as Charles Schwab Field, because it reminds him of where he started his college coaching career — Navarro College in Corsicana.

With a smile, Johnson said he remembers meeting a 17-year-old basketball manager while at Navarro who got a nickname for his high-energy approach to his job and Johnson keeps tabs with him to this day.

Buzz Williams, that manager, is now the head men's basketball coach at Texas A&M, the school his Sooners are playing in the College World Series at 1 p.m. Friday.

“He’s got energy; full of energy,” Johnson said.

Not unlike the newest Aggie baseball coach, Jim Schlossnagle, Williams has made a quick turnaround in the A&M men’s basketball program, leading them to the National Invitation Tournament finals this past season.

Johnson said he’s impressed by what Williams has done.

“It’s been fun to watch him,” he said. “I pull for his teams everywhere."

Easy choices for Jack Moss. Schlossnagle remembers walking around Blue Bell Park with first baseman Jack Moss approximately a year ago. Moss, a transfer from Arizona State, was on a recruiting visit, one of the first in the Schlossnagle era.

The new Aggie coach was trying to sell Moss on a vision of the very near future, a complication with recruiting a transfer with less years than a high school prospect. Part of that vision was a trip to Omaha.

Moss eventually picked the Aggies over Arkansas and Ole Miss, but any one of the choices would have put the slugger in the same position. All three schools made this year’s CWS.

Moss is one of the Aggies’ best offensive threats. Moss in the postseason is hitting .541 with six RBIs and seven runs. He’s slugging .595 and has an on-base percentage of .561.

Even Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn has been surprised by Moss’ tear.

“We knew he was a good hitter,” Van Horn said. “Honestly, I didn’t know he was as good as he is. I don’t think Jim [Schlossnagle] knew he was as he is. He’s a professional-type hitter.”

Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco praised Schlossnagle for his success in the portal.

“Certainly one of the reasons they’re in Omaha is because of the way [Moss] played,” Bianco said. “I think when you look at the size and you look at the bat control and you look at what type of hitter [he is] you hope that he’ll get to your program and to that and obviously he’s done that for A&M.”

Though he knows at this point everything worked out well for his program, Van Horn smiled as he thought back to his recruitment of the Aggie first baseman.

“Yeah, that was a bummer when we didn’t get him.”

Schlossnagle talks future while looking at past. The first-year Aggie head coach let some emotion show as he talked about leaving TCU, where he served as head coach for 18 seasons. He also got reflective on how he sees his career panning out in the future.

“I’m not sure I want to coach into my 70s,” he said. “I’d like to do this maybe 10 or 12 more years if they’ll let me and we’ll reevaluate then.”

Schlossnagle has seven more years on his contract at A&M.

The six-time College World Series head coach said he could have been happy to stay at TCU for the rest of his career, but the timing was right to make the move to an SEC school.

“I needed something myself, personally, different,” he said. “And professionally, I believe there’s a shelf life to everything.”

More baseball 12th Man. In adding a different flair to the A&M tradition, Schlossnagle elected to give catcher Troy Claunch the No. 12 in a practice that has notoriety with the football program.

Schlossnagle said he wants to see more of the 12th Man tradition displayed around Blue Bell Park.

“When you walk into Kyle Field, the football stadium, you see “Home of the 12th Man” across the facade of the upper [deck],” he said. “Eventually, I would like to put it in our ballpark. I don’t think the No. 12 or the 12th Man is recognized enough on the baseball side.”

Schlossnagle said they may not award the No. 12 to a player every season, but Claunch was a no brainer to start the trend.

“If we do it, it will be someone that’s really special and that represents everything that the 12th Man is about,” he said.

Texas ready for any rivalry matchup. Win or lose, the Longhorns, who are making their record 28th CWS appearance, will face one of its long-standing rivals: Texas A&M or Oklahoma.

While the players said they are focused on the task at hand, a tournament-opening matchup with Notre Dame Saturday, the prospect of a historic matchup on Sunday is exciting, catcher Silas Ardoin said.

“If you want to look to the second game, it’s going to be a lot of fun,” he’s said. “That’s why we come to the University of Texas, to play those storied and rival programs, like OU and A&M, whichever one it is. It’s going to be a lot of fun. We know it’s going to be a great atmosphere. That’s what we live for, a great atmosphere.”

The Longhorns lost to the Aggies in a March midweek game, 12-9, and followed that with a 2-1 series win over the Sooners the following weekend. — Travis L. Brown.