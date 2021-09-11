Oklahoma court rules for defense in death penalty case

The court's brief ruling on Friday denied a prosecutor’s request to remove Adam Luck and Kelly Doyle from considering the commutation request of Julius Jones, who was sentenced to death for the 1999 killing of Edmond businessman Paul Howell.

The ruling came after a lawyer for District Attorney David Prater argued before a court referee that unless members Luck and Doyle were barred from taking part in the decision, the five-member board would likely recommend that Jones' sentence be commuted following a hearing Monday.

Prater, who argued that Luck and Doyle have a conflict of interest because of their work with released inmates, said in a statement that he respects the high court's decision.

“This is the system I operate in every day and I believe in it, though decisions don’t always go as I desire,” Prater wrote.

Prater said his office is prepared to present “the truth of the circumstances” surrounding the fatal shooting of Howell during a carjacking.

“If the Board objectively considers the truth, they will quickly vote to deny the killer’s commutation request,” Prater said.

Attorneys for Luck and Doyle didn’t immediately reply to Saturday phone messages seeking comment.

Jones' attorney, Michael Lieberman, said he is pleased the ruling came quickly.

“We're certainly very grateful to the Supreme Court for getting that issue resolved as quickly as they did,” Lieberman said. “We're looking forward to Monday, going before the parole board to prove that (Jones) is innocent.”

The board could recommend downgrading Jones' sentence to life in prison with or without the possibility of parole, but Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt would make the final decision.