Officials: Astroworld victims died from compression asphyxia

HOUSTON — The 10 people who lost their lives in a massive crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston died from compression asphyxia, officials announced Thursday.

Medical examiners with the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences in Houston had to wait several weeks following the Nov. 5 concert by rap superstar Travis Scott for additional test results before making final determinations on cause and manner of the deaths.

The 10 people who died, including a Texas A&M student, were among 50,000 who attended the festival and were in the audience when Scott’s concert turned deadly.

The youngest victim was 9-year-old Ezra Blount. The others who died ranged in age from 14 to 27. Medical examiners said contributing factors in one man’s death were cocaine, methamphetamine and ethanol, a form of alcohol.

Some 300 people were injured and treated at the festival site and 25 were taken to hospitals.

Dozens of lawsuits have been filed over injuries and deaths at the concert, where fans surged toward the stage during Scott’s concert, squeezing people so tightly together that they could not breathe or move their arms.