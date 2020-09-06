Zikus, James Martin

May 6, 1972 - August 24, 2020
James Martin Zikus was born on May 6, 1972, in Heidelberg, Germany, to his parents, William James Zikus, and Alice Juanita (Webb) Zikus. He departed this life on August 24, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 6 pm, at Hillier of BRYAN.
James loved to hang out with his friends, drink beer, eat food, and have a good time. He could light up a room instantly with his silliness. If ever you could not find James, you could guarantee he was in the wind on his Harley, riding with his group of friends.
James was an amazing carpenter and could wow just about anyone with his skills, he truly had a God given talent. He built the most beautiful cabinets, wood trim carpentry, and wood ceilings you could imagine. Many of the houses he worked on were featured in magazines!
James is preceded in death by his father, William James Zikus.
He is survived by his mothers, Alice Juanita (Webb) Zikus, and Frances Darlene (Broadus) Zikus, his sister Barbara Dannette (Zikus) Crook and husband Stacey, his brother's David William Zikus, and Robert Alan Choiniere and wife Sharon, his nephews Jonathan Crook and wife Brayden, and Tatum Crook, his nieces Tiffany Crook Keck and husband Kevin, Tyler (Choiniere) Cool and husband Aaron, and Logan Choiniere, his great nieces Brenleigh Keck, Zailyn Keck, Kynlee Crook, and numerous friends that will miss him deeply. James also leaves behind his ex-wife Angie Robertson Zikus Rollins and his ex-in-laws Dale and Phyllis Robertson, whom still had a special place in James' heart.
