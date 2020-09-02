Zboril, Lelia Elizabeth Moore

January 2, 1932 - August 30, 2020
Lelia Elizabeth Moore Zboril, 88, of Bryan, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Lelia was born on January 2, 1932, to her parents, Elmer and Myrtle Corbitt, in Powell, Tx. Lelia was married to Louis Zboril for 26 beautiful years.
Lelia was a happy go lucky, strong-willed, vibrant, and beautiful woman. She had a competitive streak, which allowed her to do very well in her career. Lelia sold Avon products for 42 years. She loved her job, and was extremely good at it! There was a charm about her, she wouldn't walk away without a sale! Always thriving to be on top. Lelia would have her grandkids even help with her Avon sales. They would give out Avon books, and she would treat them with a trip to Dairy Queen for an ice cream!
Everyone loved Lelia, everyone that had the pleasure of meeting her enjoyed being around her. She could spark a conversation with anyone, and could make you laugh so hard, you'd be rolling on the floor with laughter! Lelia was known by her friends and family as a straight shooter, she always spoke what was on her mind and set you straight. Lelia loved and adored her dogs, and spoiled them so! She loved all animals, and always wanted to be around animals. When her son, Wesley, went to visit and his kitty wasn't with him, she would always ask to go see his kitty, Baby KiKi. She also enjoyed gardening, had the gift of a green thumb and could make anything bloom.
Lelia is preceded by a son, Walter Dannar Jr.
Lelia's memory will be cherished by her husband Louis Zboril; son, Donald Stone and wife Pat of Alvarado, Tx; daughter, Joyce Alwel and husband Wallace of Bryan; son, Wesley Dannar of Bryan; and daughter, Dorothy Miller and husband Gene of Rio Vista, Tx; a sister, Hazel Lausch of Miles City, Montana; 11 grandkids, 27 great-grandkids, and nine great-great-grandkids.
