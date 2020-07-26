Manuelaidejesus "Susie" R. Zamora, 56, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Memorial Funeral Chapel.

To plant a tree in memory of Manuelaidejesus Zamora as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.