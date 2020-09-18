Woodings Jr., William C.

03/22/1922 - 09/06/2020

William Clifford Woodings, Jr., known to friends and family as "Bill", passed away peacefully Sunday September 6, 2020 in Caldwell, Texas at age 98.

He was born on March 22, 1922 to loving parents, William C. Woodings Sr. and Sarah Allsopp Woodings. After completing high school, he attended 2 years at the University of Pittsburgh while working at the steel mills. Bill served in the Army Air Corps from January 1943 to January 1946 as a WWII B-24 pilot in the Pacific Operations.

Upon return from military service he worked for Gulf Oil Corp, TWA, Westinghouse Electric, and Flight Refueling. He spent his remaining professional career of 30 years as a mechanical engineer at Magnavox in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Then, to be closer to his children, he moved to Bryan, Texas where he lived the last 20 years.

His passion for woodworking led to many handmade wooden gifts for all of his family and friends. He would travel miles to be by his family's side for any home project or moving endeavor. Bill was a "jack of all trades". He enjoyed helping his neighbors in their time of need. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jane Elizabeth, after 74 years of married life together.