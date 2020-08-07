Wilson, Rudell Carolyn (Moore)

September 30, 1939 - July 31, 2020
Mrs. Rudell Carolyn (Moore) Wilson, of Wellborn, Texas transitioned peacefully to be with the Lord on July 31st, 2020, Although Rudell will be greatly missed, we were blessed with 80 heart filling years of love, laughter, great memories, and many lessons to carry on.
Rudell Carolyn Wilson was born September 30th, 1939 to Redell Moore and Ella Mitchell in Wellborn Texas. Rudell was the oldest of nine siblings. Her family later relocated to Bryan Texas, where she graduated from Kemp High School. Rudell then ventured to the city of College Station Texas, where she became a cook at Sambo's, the Kettle, and Texas A&M University Sbisa Dining Hall, where she retired from. She married Willie Workman and conceived her first child, a beautiful daughter, Roslyn R. Workman. She later then remarried to be with Howard Baker and added two more beautiful children to the family, Marvel and Chris Baker.
Rudell was a woman of many talents, and was best known for her natural press and curl. Family and friends would cover several miles to get their hair pressed and enjoy the best conversations. Rudell was also known for her unique, angelic voice guaranteed to relax your soul. Rudell lived a long but very simple life and hardly ever had complained. Sister Rudell Wilson was a devout Christian belonging to West Union Missionary Baptist Church in Bryan, where she was known, respected, and dearly loved. Her family and friends will miss her greatly.
Rudell is preceded in death by her parents, Ella Michell and Redell Moore; stepfather, Sam Drewey; daughter, Marvel Baker; brother, Claude Druery (Brad) and husband George Wilson.
She leaves to cherish her memories her children, Roslyn Workman of Austin, and Chris Baker (Shreeka) of College Station; sisters, Lois Porch of Houston, Fay Davis of Bryan, and Shirley Jackson (Charles) of Houston; brothers, Roy Druery of Bryan, Billie Druery (Carol) of Florida and Theron Druery (Sonya) of Manor, Texas; grandchildren, Dexter Workman, William Workman, Xavier Workman, Rochelle Cooper, Derrion Baker, Krystashya Baker, Tai'Tyana Baker and Kennedy Baker; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and many friends.
The family extends special thanks to DaVita, Sue Starling, Shayla Houston, Nami Miyatani, and Serena with Angels Care Home Health.
Viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. August 7, at Jones-Washington Mortuary, 508 E Martin Luther King Jr. St., Bryan, Texas, 77803. Funeral services are set for 2 p.m. Saturday, August 8, at West Union Missionary Baptist Church, 1810 McAuthur Ave, Bryan TX, 77803. Interment will be College Station Cemetery, 2530 Texas Ave S, College Station, TX 77840.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately