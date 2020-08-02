Werth, Clint

September 12, 1982 - July 29, 2020
Clinton Phillip "Clint" Werth, 37, of Dallas passed away July 29, 2020 after a lengthy struggle with cancer. He was born September 12, 1982 at Fort Hood, the son of Don Werth and Kathy Bergeron Rosprim. Clint attended A&M Consolidated schools in College Station and graduated from Richland College in 2009.
He worked for 12 years as a video editor and project coordinator for Istation, in Dallas, which produces animated educational programs. Although he never quit his day job, Clint was also a standup comic in the Dallas and Austin comedy club circuit. He was recognized by The Dallas Observer as "Best Comedian" of 2012 and 2015.
Clint is survived by his fiancée, Stormie Jackson of Dallas; parents, Don and Amy Werth of Chappell Hill and Kathy Bergeron Rosprim and her husband, Kevin, of Bryan; his brother, Dustin Werth; and step-sister, Harley Hamilton and her husband, David Martinez of Bryan. He is also survived by maternal grandfather, Gaston Bergeron of Norco, Louisiana and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Private Family Memorial is planned.
