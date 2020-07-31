You have permission to edit this article.
Weeks-Pierre, Julie Nannette Jackson
Weeks-Pierre, Julie Nannette Jackson

Julie Nannette Jackson Weeks-Pierre, 54, of Bryan, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. Visitation will be 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 31, at Daniel & Son Funeral Home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 1, at Oakwood Cemetery.

