Mary E. Pirtle Walraven
Walraven, Mary E. Pirtle

Mary E. Pirtle Walraven, 68, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020. Visitation will be 10 a.m. Thursday, August 6, with services following at Callaway-Jones Funeral Center.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Walraven as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

