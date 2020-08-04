Walraven, Mary E. Pirtle

Mary E. Pirtle Walraven, 68, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020. Visitation will be 10 a.m. Thursday, August 6, with services following at Callaway-Jones Funeral Center.
