Viola, Joseph Johnny
October 16, 1951 - September 3, 2020

Joseph Johnny Viola, 68, of Bryan passed away Thursday, September 3rd at Lampstand Nursing and Rehab.

Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday, September, 8, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Visitation will be thirty minutes prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Joseph was born October 16, 1951 in Bryan the only son of Mike and Katie (Fazzino) Viola. He served proudly in the Army Reserves and was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Joseph retired after 15 years of service with the City of Bryan. He enjoyed working on electronic devises, seeing the workings of the insides and repairing them.

Joseph is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his aunt and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Anthony's Catholic Church.

