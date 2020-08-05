Villarreal, Tony

Tony Villarreal, 58, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 7, at Memorial Funeral Chapel-Bryan. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 8, at the funeral home.
