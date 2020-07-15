February 12, 1930 - July 13, 2020
Felipa Villalpando, 90, of Bryan, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, July 13, 2020.
Felipa was born on February 12, 1930, to Ignacio Tirado and Leonila Pompa. She married the love of her life, Jose P. Villalpando. They had nine children together, Reynaldo, Gloria, Armando, Jose, Rosa Maria, Jose Luis, Irene, Rita, and Jaime. Felipa cared for her children with all her love. She had to deal with the passings of her daughters, Rosa Maria, Irene, and Rita, and her sons, Jose Luis and Jaime. She always held on to their memory and will be welcomed into heaven by them with a happy reunion.
Felipa's children were everything to her. She made sure they had everything they needed. She was a great mom, and was known for her cooking. She loved to make tamales and menudo, and always enjoyed cooking for family gatherings! She loved when her grandkids were around, especially when the family got together for family trips to Brenham, Brookshire, and South Padre Island. When her husband, Jose, passed away, her kids stayed by her side and were always there for her, as she was there for them growing up.
Felipa always had a strong faith. She always put God first and read her bible every day. She loved to attend church, and worship her Lord and Savior.
A loving mother, mother-in-law, grandma, great-grandma, and great-great-grandma, Felipa will be remembered by her family as caring, a beautiful soul, and for her amazing smile.
Felipa will be welcomed by her Lord and Savior in heaven, and reunited with her husband, Jose P. Villalpando; her children, Rosa Maria Villalpando, Jose Luis Villalpando, Irene Villalpando, Rita Villalpando, and Jaime Villalpando; her brother, Emilio Tirado; and her sister, Francisca Tirado.
Felipa's memory will live on through her children, Reynaldo and wife Rosa Linda Villalpando, Gloria and husband Joe Obella, Armando Villalpando, and Jose Villalpando; 14 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
The family of Felipa Villalpando would like to give gratitude to Hospice of Brazos Valley, Private Health Quest, The Manor, Davita Dialysis, and Visiting Angels, for all that you did for our family.
A Visitation will be held at 10 am-12 pm, on Thursday, July 16th, at Hillier of BRYAN. A funeral service will begin at 12 pm, on Thursday, July 16th, at the funeral home, with a graveside service to follow at Bryan City Cemetery.
Please visit Felipa's tribute page at www.HillierFuneralHome.com to share memories and stories.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately