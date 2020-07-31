Vela, Aaron Fidel

Aaron Fidel Vela, 28, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday August 1, at Trevino-Smith Funeral Home. Services will be at 4 p.m., Sunday August 2, 2020 at St. Teresa Catholic Church.
To send flowers to the family of Aaron Vela, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Aug 1
Visitation
Saturday, August 1, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
5:00PM-8:00PM
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
2610 S. Texas Ave.
Bryan, TX 77802
2610 S. Texas Ave.
Bryan, TX 77802
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 2
Funeral Service
Sunday, August 2, 2020
4:00PM
4:00PM
Santa Teresa Catholic Church
1212 Lucky St.
Bryan, TX 77803
1212 Lucky St.
Bryan, TX 77803
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately