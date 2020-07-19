July 25, 1971 - March 9, 2017
Burial for Gary Dale Underhill will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Rockhill Cemetery, 10768 CR 3405, (off Hwy 31) in Brownsboro, TX, 75756, 903-477-3053.
Gary was a great son, brother and father. His family has missed him dearly and are grateful to finally lay him to rest beside his father and other family.
