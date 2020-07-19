July 25, 1971 - March 9, 2017

Burial for Gary Dale Underhill will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Rockhill Cemetery, 10768 CR 3405, (off Hwy 31) in Brownsboro, TX, 75756, 903-477-3053.

Gary was a great son, brother and father. His family has missed him dearly and are grateful to finally lay him to rest beside his father and other family.

To plant a tree in memory of Gary Underhill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.