Trace Thane Townsend, of Rosanky, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. Services have been entrusted to Hillier of Bryan.
Service information
Jul 23
Graveside Service
Thursday, July 23, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
High Grove Cemetery
967 High Grove Rd
Cedar Creek, TX 78612
967 High Grove Rd
Cedar Creek, TX 78612
