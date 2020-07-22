Trace Thane Townsend, of Rosanky, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. Services have been entrusted to Hillier of Bryan.

Service information

Jul 23
Graveside Service
Thursday, July 23, 2020
11:00AM
High Grove Cemetery
967 High Grove Rd
Cedar Creek, TX 78612
