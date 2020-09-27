Toussaint, II, Léonide Gérard

May 27, 1939 - September 19, 2020
This obituary was written by Jerry's adoring children, each with a unique perspective.
Jerry was born in Fort Kent, Maine to Dr. Léonide Gérard Toussaint and Marie-Laure Choquette. After his mother died and his father married Georgette Bernier, Jerry grew up among siblings he treasured, Marie-Claire Louise (Olson), Jean Robért (d. 2005) George Peter, Paul André and Michèle Georgette (Witham).
Jerry graduated from Assumption Prep School in 1957 and Assumption College in 1961 (BA in French), in Worcester, MA. His natural gifts led Jerry to teach high school French both before and after serving in the U.S. Army. He entered the Army on July 11, 1963, served as a radio operator in Neu-Ulm, Germany, and was honorably discharged on June 28, 1965.
Having earned a Master's degree in French Literature from Assumption College in 1968 and pursued doctoral studies in French Literature at Penn State University and in Foreign Language Education at Ohio State University, Jerry found his calling at the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction in 1976. He embarked on a path as a foreign language and ESL teaching consultant, during which he introduced the study of foreign language into elementary schools across NC and brought over 47 million dollars of grant money into the state until his retirement in 2002.
In 1969, Jerry married Kathleen Elaine Connors. They raised their two children mostly in North Carolina.
Jerry Toussaint sewed a unique story into the tapestry of life. His French-Canadian family – the widowed town doctor and his two wives, the 5 other siblings, and their numerous cousins – gave him roots in a remote part of Maine not frequented by travelers who like to move on interstate highways. It was a town where the local judge was lenient when you were in his Boy Scout troop, where borrowing a car from the owners while they were in the movies seemed sensible, and where potato harvest got you out of school for all of September.
We are sure that leaving for prep school and college in Massachusetts left Jerry homesick, but readied him for adventures to come. Perhaps, he even picked up the habits that made him the man he became. His adventures carried him to backpacking in Europe, serving the Army in Germany, and teaching all over New England. The language of his home, and his need to learn English in school, proved to define his working life – he was keenly aware of the importance of excellence in language education. He labored in this field for decades, making sure the children of North Carolina had access to communication skills necessary for global community-building.
As he left his work life, he continued to build community with those defining traits that made him Jerry. He loved story-telling – never using the truth as a strict guidepost, but more of a general suggestion. Before kicking the habit, he found the timing of a cigarette could meter out the passing of an evening. Even into his later years, he allowed music with a good rhythm to pull him from his chair and onto the dance floor with his wife of 51 years. His wine glass was frequently as full as his conversation.
We listened over the decades as the tall tales from his youth were replaced by his recounting and embellishing the triumphs of his daughter and son. Eventually, these gave way to narratives in which his five grandchildren were the epic heroes and heroines.
Jerry's favorite pastimes were watching his grandchildren play sports, relaxing on the porch of the family's log cabin in Maine, or fishing on Eagle Lake. At the time of his death, Jerry was residing at The Parc at Traditions Retirement Community in Bryan, Texas where he and Kathleen have made many wonderful friends.
It is with heavy hearts that we commemorate the end of Jerry's autobiography. There won't be another quite the same and we enjoyed the time spent watching him write it.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 51 years; by daughter, Stephanie Noëlle Toussaint (Daniel Bailey); and son, Dr. Léonide Gérard "Tous" Toussaint III (Andrea Maria Kusa). He was the beloved grandfather of Léonide "Leo" Gérard IV, Lily Maria, Joseph Peter, David Anthony, and Maria Alexis. Jerry has numerous cousins, nieces and nephews spread across a number of states.
The family wishes to express sincere thanks to the extraordinary caregivers at St. Joseph's Regional Hospital in Bryan, Texas. You helped Jerry remain as calm and comfortable as possible, until he passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord. Your service to coronavirus victims is admirable.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a future date. Those who wish may make a donation to the American Heart Association or the Glaucoma Research Foundation in Jerry's memory.
