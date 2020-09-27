Toussaint, II, Léonide Gérard

Jerry Toussaint sewed a unique story into the tapestry of life. His French-Canadian family – the widowed town doctor and his two wives, the 5 other siblings, and their numerous cousins – gave him roots in a remote part of Maine not frequented by travelers who like to move on interstate highways. It was a town where the local judge was lenient when you were in his Boy Scout troop, where borrowing a car from the owners while they were in the movies seemed sensible, and where potato harvest got you out of school for all of September.

We are sure that leaving for prep school and college in Massachusetts left Jerry homesick, but readied him for adventures to come. Perhaps, he even picked up the habits that made him the man he became. His adventures carried him to backpacking in Europe, serving the Army in Germany, and teaching all over New England. The language of his home, and his need to learn English in school, proved to define his working life – he was keenly aware of the importance of excellence in language education. He labored in this field for decades, making sure the children of North Carolina had access to communication skills necessary for global community-building.