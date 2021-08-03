Tomastik, Bobby Joe

Funeral services for Bobby Joe Tomastik, 62, of Kilgore, formerly of Bryan, Texas will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Grace Baptist Church in Kilgore. Burial will follow at the Kilgore Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Mr. Tomastik passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021, at his home in Kilgore.