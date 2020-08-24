Toliver Sr., Obbie

Obbie Douglas Toliver Sr., 87, of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Visitation will be 10 am to 7 pm Monday, August 24, at Jones-Washington Mortuary of Bryan. Services will be at 11 am Tuesday, August 25, at Roans Chapel Cemetery in Bryan.
