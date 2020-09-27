June 5, 1927 - September 22, 2020

Avis is the daughter of Alta May Spillman and Vernon Oren Crockett. She had one sister, Norma who preceded her in death.

Avis was born at 910 Cedar in Perry, Oklahoma. She graduated high school in Perry in 1945. She met the love of her life at a skate rink in Stillwater, Oklahoma – Keith Frederick Thomas. Keith was attending Oklahoma A&M at the time. It was love at first sight. They had four children, Karrol Gibbs, Beverly Henderson, Dennis Thomas and Joel Thomas. Avis and Keith lived coast to coast during their married life. Keith preceded her in death in 1992.

Avis moved to College Station, Texas in 2017 to live with her daughter Beverly and husband Wes. She was very active in the BCS Newcomers Club. She loved playing cards. Avis was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and The Week By Week Sunday School class.