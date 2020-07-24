February 5, 1979 - July 19, 2020
Patrick Lynn Tennell, 41, of Bryan passed away July 19, 2020. Private Family Services are set for 12 p.m., Saturday, July 24, in the Chapel of Trevino-Smith Funeral Home. Rev Curtis Tennell will officiate and burial will follow in the New Bethlehem Cemetery in the Wixon Valley Community. Visitation willalso be on Saturday, July 24, from 10:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Visitation for his friends is come and go. The service is limited to family and his closest friends only. The burial at New Bethlehem is open to all who would like to join.
Born February 5, 1979 in Bryan, Texas, he was the son of Sylvester and Mablean (Johns) Tennell. He enjoyed Rodeoing, roping and doing things the cowboy way. Patrick was a big jokester and liked music of all kinds. He deeply loved his children and will be missed by all who knew him.
His father Sylvester and a sister Linda Johns precede him in death.
Patrick leaves behind to cherish his memories, his mother, Mablean Tennell; two sons, Patrick Tennell Jr., and De'Jon Tennell; five daughters, Joycelyn Tennell, MaShayla Tennell, as well as Da'Jha Tennell, Te'Asia Tennell, and Lynn'Asia Tennell; seven brothers and their spouses, Billy McGee, Sylvester Tennell Jr., Rev. Curtis Tennell and Shelly, Elzie Tennell, Jerry Tennell and Michelle, Kenneth Tennell and Natrenia, Kelvin Tennell and Lettie; he also leaves, three sisters and their husbands, Glenda and Tommy Daily, Ella Jefferson, Betty Oliver, Beverly Tennell, and Regina and Tommy Carter and last but not least his precious grandbaby Josiah Thomas.
